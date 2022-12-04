When Statistics Lie: The Dwindling Numbers of Beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Scheme

A small farmer in Karnataka spent Rs 25,000 cultivating, harvesting and transporting his onion crop to Bengaluru’s Yashwantpur market. After selling 205 kg of onion, and after deducting mandi and porter charges, he apparently earned a princely sum of Rs 8.36.

A photograph of the receipt he got went viral, but that still didn’t bring home to us the full wretched reality of this commonplace occurrence. This happens all the time, to tens of thousands of small farmers, routinely traumatised by the prices private traders offer for their produce at wholesale markets.

This has been the lot of small farmers for a long time: selling at prices that barely cover their cost of production. Those who venture out to the cities in the hope of getting higher prices often end up worse off as our farmer from Karnataka found out. Income support for farmers as a mitigating strategy came out of the realisation that the small farmer rarely gets fair prices, a fact that sits at the heart of agrarian distress.

Nevertheless, it was after a lot of deliberation, and despite mainline economists not being in its favour that in February 2019, the government launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme under which financial support of Rs 6,000 per year was announced to all land-owning farmers. Although, this direct income support package was not adequate, considering that each farmer’s entitlement was only Rs 500 per month, and to be paid in three instalments, several of us had still welcomed it and called it a tectonic shift in economic thinking—moving from price policy to income policy.