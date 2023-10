When will humanity wake up: Priyanka Gandhi on 7K killed in Gaza

With almost 7,000 people killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said there was no international law which has not been "violated" and asked "when will humanity wake up.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Even after the killing of 7,000 people in Gaza, the cycle of bloodshed and violence did not stop. Out of these 7,000 people, 3,000 were innocent children."

She asserted that there is no international law which has not been violated. "There is no such dignity which has not been violated. There is no such rule which has not been flouted," the Congress leader said.