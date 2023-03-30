When will Modi govt respond to China's aggression: Congress

There has been a dispute over the Doklam trijunction between the three countries with the Chinese creating infrastructure around it. Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Doklam in 2017 and it had been an issue of political slugfest between the Congress and the ruling BJP.



In a statement, Ramesh said the Narendra Modi government presented the 2017 Doklam standoff as a major victory.



Yet, since then, the Chinese have engaged in an unprecedented military infrastructure buildup in the area, the Congress leader claimed. "They have also built villages and roads adjacent to the Doklam plateau many kilometres inside Bhutanese territory," he said.



"When will the Modi government respond to China's renewed verbal, geographical and military aggression?" Ramesh asked and added that "we urge the prime minister to not hide behind smokescreens and ensure that this very long-standing partnership with Bhutan remains strong and further deepened".