When will nation have 'China pe charcha'? Congress president Kharge asks PM Modi

The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and asked why he was not taking the nation into confidence in the matter.

His attack on the government came days after Indian Army personnel clashed with Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Claiming that Chinese build-up in Doklam is threatening the strategic "Siliguri Corridor" -- the gateway to northeastern states -- the party asked when the nation will have "China pe charcha".