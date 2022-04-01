When will PM Modi hold 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' to address concerns of common people, asks NCP

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the NCP, which is currently in power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, said some celebrities have urged people to watch Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with students over examinations and wondered when they will question the prime minister on holding interaction on the peoples' sufferings as well.

"Students are under stress during exam period. We thank the prime minister for interacting with them to rid them of stress. But when is he going to hold 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' (interaction on hardships) to address concerns of the students' parents and the common people? Crasto asked.

He said prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder are increasing everyday, while unemployment has become "a matter of concern".