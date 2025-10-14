Whistleblower in RG Kar financial irregularities case resigns, cites vendetta

In a bold move that has sent ripples through West Bengal’s healthcare and political circles, Akhtar Ali, the outspoken former deputy superintendent of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital and key whistleblower in the landmark financial irregularities case, tendered his resignation on Monday, 13 October.

Ali’s intervention had been pivotal in prompting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged multi-crore financial irregularities at R.G. Kar. Last year, based on his petition, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to investigate the matter. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of former principal Sandip Ghosh and several others, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

At the time of his resignation, the West Bengal health department had not confirmed whether his resignation had been formally accepted. Ali was serving as deputy superintendent of Kaliyaganj State General Hospital in Malda district before stepping down.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Ali said he had been subjected to targeted harassment by the state government since exposing irregularities in R.G. Kar and the broader state healthcare system.