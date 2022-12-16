WHO drew premature link between children deaths in Gambia, India-made cough syrups: DCGI

In the aftermath of the alerts received from WHO regarding the incidents in Gambia, an independent inspection was conducted in the premises of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the firm in question.

A show cause notice was issued to the firm under provisions of India's Drugs and Cosmetics Act for violation of various Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and for not producing the complete records of manufacturing and testing as per the extant rules. "In the present communication WHO has declared its mandate to be of 'identification of global public health risks alone' and has announced that the responsibility of "establishment of causality of deaths" rests with the countries in question. "This is a strangely contrary position to the one adopted in the earlier communications where WHO had affirmed its commitment to provide granular details of the incident on causal relation. It is also a departure from the inflections expressed in the statements issued earlier by the WHO," the DCGI mentioned in the letter.

Further, it would be interesting to note that all the alerts and the communications received from the onset of the unfortunate event in Gambia have contained references to the deaths of the children and have been formulated in such a manner as to hint that the cough syrup consumption was the primary cause of the mortality, the letter said. "In fact as your email itself indicates, the earlier communication dated September, 29 2022 contains "...whose cause of death, or significant contributing factor, was suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene Glycol or Ethylene glycol." "It is clear that perhaps premature deduction was drawn on September 29th itself regarding the cause of death. Every subsequent alert or publication from the WHO only seems to be a reaffirmation of this deduction, without waiting for independent verification," Somani said.