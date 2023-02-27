Who forced LIC to take 'risky exposure' to Adani Group, asks Congress

The Congress on Monday attacked the government over the fall in the value of LIC's holdings in the Adani Group and asked who "forced this pillar of India's financial system" to take such a "risky exposure" to the conglomerate.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue as part of the opposition party's 'Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun' posers for the prime minister posted daily on Twitter.



He claimed that with the continuing sell-off in Adani Group stocks, the value of LIC's holdings in the Group has fallen by a "shocking" Rs 52,000 crore since December 31, 2022.



"It is now worth Rs 32,000 crore and the entire profit made by the LIC and its crores of policyholders, which we now know was due to stock market manipulation and money laundering, has been wiped out and caused a major loss for LIC," Ramesh alleged.