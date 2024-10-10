Who gains from birth control becoming ‘prescription-only’? No one female

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is likely to recommend banning the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of all hormonal contraceptives, including emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs) — a move that has sparked significant criticism from healthcare specialists and gynaecologists.

An expert sub-committee formed by the CDSCO is expected to advise that the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945 be amended to classify these drugs as prescription-only. The panel is set to submit its report soon.

Currently, under the National Reproductive and Child Health Programme, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) permits the sale of 0.75mg levonorgestrel tablets as an emergency contraceptive without a prescription. Emergency contraceptive pills, commonly known as the morning-after pill, were introduced in India in 2002 and can prevent pregnancy if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

While some experts argue that making the drug available OTC helps prevent unwanted pregnancies and reduce the need for abortions, access to emergency contraceptive pills remains shadow-banned in states such as Tamil Nadu, where they are hard to find at pharmacies.

Other hormonal contraceptives available OTC include the combined oral contraceptive (containing oestrogen and progestin) and the progesterone-only pill, which are designed to be taken daily and prevent ovulation and fertilisation, respectively.

Levonorgestrel is a steroid preparation which is a progestin used in both regular oral and IUD contraceptives and in higher doses in the emergency contraceptive pill. Also known as the morning-after pill, the last levonorgestrel formulation group is the first-line oral emergency contraceptive pill approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent pregnancy.

The six-member CDSCO expert sub-committee was established after the Tamil Nadu government proposed a ban on OTC hormonal contraceptives, citing concerns over "irrational usage" during the 62nd Drugs Consultative Committee Meeting in September 2023. The sub-committee's role is to review the matter and recommend whether such a ban is necessary.