Who got 'spy cameras' installed inside Rajasthan legislative assembly?

The Congress is refusing to buy the explanation that extra cameras were installed inside the Rajasthan assembly for the safety and security of the MLAs.

The row was triggered on Wednesday, 10 September when PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and leader of the opposition Teekaram Jully questioned the installation of extra cameras behind the opposition benches. The Congress MLAs came to the House wearing caps with the logo 'Jagga Jasoos' and alleged spying on them through these cameras.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also hit out at Speaker Vasudev Devnani and wondered how the control system of the extra cameras was placed in the Speaker's chamber. "Only he (Assembly Speaker) or his private secretary can see it,” said Gehlot.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully raised the matter on the assembly floor, questioning who had access to the additional cameras and why they remained active even after the House was adjourned.

Their suspicion was aroused, Congress leaders claimed, when the assembly staff claimed to have no information about the additional cameras. They also refused to allow the opposition leaders to see first hand the footage recorded by the cameras.

The staff first said that they needed the Speaker’s permission to do so. Thereafter they conceded that the controls of the extra cameras were not with them but in the Speaker’s chamber. Alleging this was an abnormal and unusual practice, both Dotasra and Jully alleged on Saturday, 13 September, that the cameras were being used by the Speaker and his PS to spy on opposition members.