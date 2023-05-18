Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal, the new law minister?

Arjun Ram Meghwal has taken over the law and justice ministry, while Kiren Rijiju has been shunted out to the ministry of earth science. Meghwal was already the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and culture, and will continue to keep that portfolio as well.

A press communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that Arjun Ram Meghwal, minister of state, will be "assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju.”

Meghwal is infamous for having presented a private member's bill in the Lok Sabha against the Delhi High Court judgement of 2009, which termed Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code unConstitutional and decriminalised gay sex. In 2012, he introduced a bill to re-introduce Section 377 because "the honourable Delhi High Court's decision [to decriminalise homosexuality in 2009] is not in accordance with Indian culture”.