'Kaun kha raha hai Budget ka halwa?' Rahul asks in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his speech on the 2024 Union Budget in Parliament, asserted that 73 per cent of India's population, including OBCs, SCs, and the economically disadvantaged among the general castes, were overlooked.

He emphasised the need for a caste census and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for favouring big businesses while creating obstacles for small enterprises.

Using the metaphor of the chakravyuh (unbreakable circle) from the Mahabharata, Gandhi explained that the Budget primarily aims to bolster the monopoly of major corporations. He named Adani and Ambani but, upon being interrupted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, referred to them as A1 and A2.