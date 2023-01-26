Who is Fattah El-Sisi, India's republic day chief guest?
He is the first Egyptian President to be invited as chief guest at the Republic day parade
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the chief guest for the republic day celebrations this year is the first Egyptian President to be invited to the event.
El-Sisi – who organised a military coup against presidnet Mohamed Morsi in 2013, the country's first democratically elected president – has served as the deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2014.
After Morsi was ousted from power, El-Sisi became president of Egypt in May 2014 after bagging a landslide victory in the election which was allegedly "rigged".
Known as "reformist" in Egypt, Sisi pushed for reforms in Islam. He disbanded the Shura Council.
He has called for reform interpretations of the faith entrenched for hundreds of years, which he said have made the Muslim world a source of "destruction" and pitted it against the rest of the world.
Sisi, who ruled Egypt with an iron hand for more than a decade, faced an uprescedented revolt in 2019.
Reports claim repression aided by the military has stifled not only the people but also their economic opportunities. Many experts say that another popular revolt is brewing and once it explodes, it will morph into a people’s movement bigger than the 2011 Arab Spring protests that resulted in Mubarak’s resignation.
In his interview to Hindustan Times, El-Sisi speaking on India-Egypt ties said, "The Egypt-India relations are gaining more and more strength day after day, and extending to include various aspects and areas of cooperation on all political, economic, military, security, as well as social and cultural levels. I affirm that the two countries are keen on strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, and I am sure this visit will witness more fostering of the partnership between the two countries in various fields."
El-Sisi and Prime Minister Modi are set to discuss issues pertaining to defence, food security and cross-border terrorism among other things. In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Delighted to welcome President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and hold talks with him to boost cooperation between India and Egypt."
