Who is Fattah El-Sisi, India's republic day chief guest?

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the chief guest for the republic day celebrations this year is the first Egyptian President to be invited to the event.

El-Sisi – who organised a military coup against presidnet Mohamed Morsi in 2013, the country's first democratically elected president – has served as the deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2014.

After Morsi was ousted from power, El-Sisi became president of Egypt in May 2014 after bagging a landslide victory in the election which was allegedly "rigged".