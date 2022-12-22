Who is the mastermind behind Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case, asks Ajit Pawar

The Opposition staged a walk out from Maharashtra Assembly today as Speaker Rahul Narvekar stalled their attempts to speak on the phone tapping case and the alleged role of Rashmi Shukla presently DGP, CRPF in it.

On the fourth day of the winter session of the Assembly being held in its winter capital of Nagpur, MPCC Chief Nana Patole raised the question in the House regarding the senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's involvement in the phone tapping case . He stressed that a closure report against her was sent without an inquiry following the change of the government and a thorough investigation was nevessary.

Later Ajit Pawar (NCP ) Opposition Leader raised it to Speaker Narvekar and pointed out that on Wednesday the magistrate court had ordered the Pune Police to further investigate the case filed against Rashmi Shuka. in the local police station of Pune city in connection with the phone tapping case. This requires a thorough investigation as the allegations are against a senior officer, he said.