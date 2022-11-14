Wholesale inflation eases to 8.39%, consumers may not benefit

"Decline in the rate of inflation in October 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, textiles, other non-metallic mineral products minerals etc," an official statement said.



Inflation in primary articles was 11.04 per cent, while food articles inflation rose to 8.33 per cent from 0.06 per cent in October 2021.



Reacting to the numbers Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings said: "In line with our expectations, WPI inflation fell to single digit in October after a gap of 18 months. The easing of WPI inflation was aided by softer global commodity prices and a favourable base."



She said, with significant correction in prices of fuel, metals and chemicals in the past five months, WPI inflation has been on a downward trend.