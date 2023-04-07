Who’s Afraid of Rahul Gandhi?

The BJP is as subtle as a kick in the backside. It has lost no time in proving to the world that every word Rahul Gandhi said in Cambridge about the decline of Indian democracy was true, and then some.

It has since then not allowed him to speak in Parliament, had him convicted in what is clearly a command performance, disqualified him and expelled him from Parliament with an alacrity reserved only for Opposition legislators. In the process, it has also obtained two collateral benefits on the side—ensured the passing of the Finance Bill without any discussion in 12 minutes flat (perhaps a record), and stone-walled any discussion on Modi’s friend.

It is difficult to second guess psychoneurotics, so one doesn’t really know the strategy behind the party’s extreme moves, but I don’t for a moment buy the theory that the BJP is in panic mode. BJP never panics, it just becomes more devious and ruthless: it just raises the stakes in what the bond traders in Wall Street call Liar’s Poker. The action against Rahul Gandhi is just part of its strategy to take out all Opposition leaders, one by one, and ensure an Opposition-mukt Bharat even before the 2024 general elections.