Why 26th January was chosen as India's Republic Day and some other facts

To mark this momentous occasion, here are some facts about India's Republic Day:

· 26 January was chosen to commemorate this occasion because on this day the Indian National Congress in 1930 demanded “Purna Swaraj” opposing the British Regime's Dominion status.

· The first Republic Day parade was held in 1950 at the Irwin Amphitheater (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium). Three thousand Indian military personnel and over 100 aircrafts participated in the first parade.

· With Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad as the chief guest, the first parade at Rajpath was organized in 1955, one of two times that a Pakistani leader was given the honor.

· President Sukarno from Indonesia was the first chief guest to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in 1950. Every year, the leader of a particular nation is invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade.

· A 21-gun salute is given every year when the President of India hoists the national flag. The celebration lasts for three days.

· The President of the country gives the address on Republic Day, whereas the Prime Minister of the country addresses the nation on Independence Day.