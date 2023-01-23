Why Are Christians a Punching Bag?

Nearly 600 cases of Christian persecution or harassment were reported from all over the country in 2022. Yet, there has not been a single case of Christians physically retaliating against such atrocities anywhere. The worst-ever atrocities they suffered were in Kandhamal in Odisha where hundreds of churches were destroyed or vandalised and thousands of the faithful were driven out of their villages following the murder of a controversial religious person in 2008. They suffered in silence without striking back, except marshalling evidence against the culprits in courts of law.

The question is: how can there be growing violence against the minority community without any rhyme or reason? Fascist forces have always wanted a mythical enemy to consolidate their own strength as in Germany, where they found their perfect adversary in Jews, though they were too insignificant to resist violence, let alone retaliate.