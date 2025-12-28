Why are children dropping out of school?

Between 2020 and 2025, around 1.1 lakh adolescent girls dropped out of school in Gujarat alone, taking the shine off the Union government’s slogan ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’. With 2.4 lakh students no longer attending school, the prime minister’s home state has seen a 341 per cent surge in dropouts. Across India, 29.8 lakh of the 65.7 lakh dropouts are girls.

In Gujarat, 5,000 government schools have been shut down. Prof. Hemant Kumar Shah, a leading educationist and economist from the state, believes this was done to favour private education. The figures bear him out: over the last decade (2014–24), 8 per cent of government schools closed down, while private schools expanded by 14.9 per cent.

Union minister of state for education Jayant Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha that 89,441 government schools closed nationwide, dropping from 11,07,101 in 2014–15 to 10,17,660 in 2023–24. In the same period, private schools rose from 2,88,164 to 3,31,108.

He provided no reasons for the closures, merely stated that education falls under the concurrent list, making the opening, closing and rationalisation of schools the responsibility of state and Union Territory governments.

Investment in government schools has declined and existing schools are woefully understaffed. “We have 70,000 vacancies with no policy worth the name for teacher recruitment,’’ says Shah.

On 12 February 2024, the Gujarat education minister admitted in the Assembly that 1,606 of the state’s 32,000 government primary schools were running with only one teacher, who handled all classes from Classes 1 to 8.

****

Why are children, especially girls, dropping out of the education system?

Dev Desai, a panchayat member from Khanpur Rajkuva block in Gujarat’s Patan district, shed light on the problem. “In my own village, after the local school shut down, children have to walk five to six kilometres to get to the nearest school. Parents are conservative and won’t send their daughters to study that far. Once a girl drops out, they wait till she is 16 and marry her off,” he said.