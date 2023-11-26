Why are the Jains angry?

Vote for NOTA but not for the BJP’ read angry messages on Jain WhatsApp groups in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where polling was held on 17 November to elect a new assembly. The small but influential community was giving vent to their frustration at what they see as an orchestrated attempt to subsume Jains as Hindus.

Quick to respond to the sentiment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the revered Jain Muni Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj at Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh on

5 November. Photos followed of Modi paying obeisance to the Muni, along with a post about feeling humbled at receiving the seer’s blessings. While it is uncertain if that gesture has poured oil on troubled waters, there is no doubt that the tension between the community and some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates rages on.

Just last week, in Meerut, three days after Diwali, a stone was thrown into Sharad Jain’s house. Written on the paper it was wrapped in was the warning: He must refrain from protesting over Girnar or face the consequences. Next time, it would not be a stone. It might even be a bullet.

An incensed Sharad Jain put it out in public, drawing attention to the simmering tension over Mount Girnar near Junagadh, Gujarat. The site has several exquisite Jain temples, some of them built in the third century. The Neminath Jain Temple, dedicated to the 22nd Jain Tirthankara, presides over them all.

On one of the peaks is a temple dedicated to Guru Dattatreya, known as the fifth ‘tunk’, who is also revered by Hindus. Jains claimed that this structure was built illegally and expanded surreptitiously, and took the matter to court. This dispute is several decades old. Narendra Modi, as chief minister of Gujarat, had given the Jain community the assurance that he would not allow any injustice against them.

Matters came to a head last month when a former MP from East Delhi, Mahesh Giri of the BJP, threatened to behead Digambar Munis on Mount Girnar.

As the video recording of his intemperate speech went viral, the community said this was only the last straw in an ongoing campaign of Jain pilgrims being mocked, assaulted and abused while visiting the Neminath temple.

Jain Munis responded by saying that Giri was welcome to behead them, they would still forgive him, as non-violence is an essential tenet of Jainism. As a mark of protest, however, they observed a fast on Diwali, 12 November.