Why are these women fleeing in Bihar?

Rehana is on the run. Scared that she might be traced, she keeps moving house. Luckily, she can still afford rented accommodation. Once the leader of a self-help group (SHG) in Begusarai, she now hides from aggressive loan recovery agents who hold her responsible for unpaid debts in her group. Many others in her SHG simply vanished, fleeing their villages under similar pressure. The repayment of microfinance loans is a joint responsibility and defaults by even one or a few can quickly multiply. Rehana saw no other way but to flee to get the loan sharks off her back.

Across Bihar, thousands of women like Rehana are caught in the tightening noose of microfinance debt—loans that initially give hope but often spiral into cycles of despair and exploitation. Geeta Devi in Siwan took a loan of Rs 50,000 to buy animals. She didn’t fully register the repayment terms: a usurious 27.9 per cent interest, which had to be paid fortnightly. Before long she’d defaulted. Then began the endless cycle of recovery agents knocking on her door, resorting to threats and abuses, even lingering into the night to press their demands. It’s been two years and Geeta and her husband live in constant fear.

In September–October this year, Delhi based social activist and human rights campaigner Shabnam Hashmi met 6,000 such women in 20 districts of Bihar over a month and a half. Shabnam admits she had no idea of the extent of indebtedness among the women. She took notes, recorded videos and tried to comfort and reassure the frightened women whose lives had been turned upside down. The media, she says with a trace of bitterness, showed the sunny side of these self-help groups, the success stories. She tried alerting journalists in New Delhi, even while she was travelling in Bihar, but found them preoccupied with more pressing matters like the just-concluded assembly elections.

In this grim landscape of widespread indebtedness, intimidation and heartbreak, she found that many women had taken loans to cover urgent medical costs or their children’s education—and were now prisoners of crushing debt. Radha Devi from Muzaffarpur is one such case. None of the four men in her family were employed and she had to take a loan to pay for her daughter’s education. She lives in terror of recovery agents visiting her home, says Shabnam.

Bihar’s microfinance scene is crowded with lenders like Bandhan Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finance, Muthoot Microfin, Svatantra Microfin, Belstar Microfinance and several others. They disburse loans at exorbitant compound interest, at times touching 40 per cent per annum. Borrowers are urged to get one loan to repay another, pushing them further and further into an inescapable debt trap.