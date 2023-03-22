Why benefits of reduced international crude oil prices not transferred to consumers: Congress slams govt

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over prices of petrol and diesel, asking why the benefit of reduction in international crude oil prices in the last 305 days has not been transferred to consumers.



Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh also asked that besides public sector refiners, who all benefited from cheaper Russian crude oil and at what price.



He said the last countrywide petrol and diesel price change was on May 21, 2022.



According to the data provided by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the crude oil price (Indian Basket) in May 2022 was USD 109.5 per barrel. As per the same source, the crude oil price (Indian Basket) on March 20, 2023 was USD 70.69 per barrel, Vallabh said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.