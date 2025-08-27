Why BJP-ruled states oppose a timeline for the President and governors

During the ongoing hearing on the presidential reference of bills — an issue referred to the Supreme Court for its opinion on 14 points of law, most of them arising from a division bench of the court prescribing time limits within which governors of states and the President must decide on bills sent to them after approval from the state legislature — the Chief Justice of India has posed several sharp questions.

A galaxy of lawyers representing the union government and BJP-ruled states have made their submissions against the April 2025 prescription of a timeline of response for the highest constitutional authorities on the executive side.

The CJI quoted Dr B.R. Ambedkar, saying that the states would function within their domain and the Centre within its own unless there is an internal emergency, and questioned whether governors, as representatives of the Centre, can sit on bills for an indefinite period. Responding to arguments that the judiciary cannot prescribe a timeline, the CJI wondered whether, if somebody sits on Bills from 2020 to 2025, the highest court of the land should sit powerless.

If the powers of the President, the governors' reports from the states can be judicially reviewed, if their collective decision to impose President’s Rule in states can be overturned by the courts, why cannot their conduct under Articles 200 and 201 be subject to judicial review, the CJI has asked.