Why Bombay cares: Giving up the Ghost

Just as road-widening in the area is seen as part of a gentrification project involving displacement of the poor, so too the taking over of cemeteries in order to make room for more high-rises for the rich. (This is prime land whose value will go up further with the proposed links to the coastal road.)

The tranquillity of Bandra has been under threat for some time, now it is only going to get worse. There are still some lovely old bungalows left untouched, especially in the Salsette Catholic Cooperative Housing Society, which is more than a hundred years old. While each has its own distinctive architecture and beautiful gardens, some bungalows have wisely not paved their compounds with cement, thereby showing themselves as good civic citizens with a care for the environment—the ground absorbs rain water and prevents run-offs during the monsoon. Unfortunately, the municipal corporation shows little understanding of ecology, mindlessly destroying greenery and replacing it with cement, concrete, steel and artificial turf. Knowledgeable residents who complain are turned away with remarks that they are out of sync with new ideas. The only idea that seems to count is for contractors to make some money. Even that would not be so bad if the greenery was allowed to breathe.