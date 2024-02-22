Calcutta HC suggests renaming of lion and lioness Akbar and Sita

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday verbally asked the West Bengal Zoo Authority to consider renaming the lioness and lion 'Sita' and 'Akbar' at the safari park in Siliguri, and wondered why anyone would "create a controversy" by using such names.

Hearing petitions by the north Bengal unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and two other individuals, the high court’s Jalpaiguri circuit bench asked whether an animal could be named after gods, mythological heroes, freedom fighters or Nobel laureates. It then went on to ask whether a lion could be named after Swami Vivekananda or Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Observing that West Bengal is already burdened with several controversies starting from school jobs appointments to several other issues, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said, "Therefore, take a prudent decision, avoid this controversy."

Maintaining that this view would not be reflected in his order, the judge suggested to the state's lawyer that he use his good offices and ask the zoo authorities to "give different names" to the lion and the lioness.

The court said India is a secular country and every community has the right to pursue or follow their own religion. "Why should you draw controversy by naming a lioness and a lion after Sita and Akbar?" The judge added that Sita is worshipped by a large section of citizens, while Akbar "was a very successful and secular Mughal emperor", and that he did not support the naming of either animal thus.

Akbar and Sita were brought to the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park on 12 February.