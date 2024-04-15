Why are CBI, ED ignoring CAG reports of corruption in govt projects: Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday, 15 April, questioned probe agencies for not looking into CAG reports that he claimed had made allegations of corruption against the Union government.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Khera, the Congress' national spokesperson, claimed CAG reports contained "serious allegations" of irregularities in infrastructure works like the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the Dwarka Expressway, all of which are part of the Union ministry of road transport and highways headed by Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari is the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur. He won the seat with huge margins in 2014 and 2019.

Khera alleged the ministry had issued bonds worth Rs1 lakh crore without approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

He also claimed the National Highway Authority of India, which functions under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, had taken huge loans "without application of mind", while its cost of construction had doubled.