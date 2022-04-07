'Why did we elect govt', SC on plea seeking detection & deportation of illegal infiltrators

Upadhyay said crores of jobs are being taken away by illegal migrants and it is also having an impact on the right to livelihood. The Chief Justice told Upadhyay, "These are political issues. Take it up with the government... If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government? There are Houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha."



Upadhyaya submitted that notice was issued more than a year ago, in March last year, but there is no progress on the case so far. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, said that he is not aware of the case. The Chief Justice told him, "If you have a counter-affidavit ready, then we can list the case".



Upadhyay's plea sought direction to the central and state governments to identify, detain and deport all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas within one year. The plea also sought a direction to central and state governments to amend the respective laws to make illegal immigration & infiltration, a cognizable non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.