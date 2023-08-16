Why didn't the Nazis beat Oppenheimer to the nuclear bomb?

In 1938, two German chemists, Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann, discovered nuclear fission. Fission is the reaction in which the nucleus of an atom splits into two or more smaller nuclei, releasing huge amounts of energy.

Harness this power, physicists said, and you could create a bomb so powerful it could flatten entire cities.

Almost immediately, German scientists commenced work on an atomic bomb project. Backed by a strong German industrial base and military interest, the Uranverein (uranium club) employed some of the world's top nuclear experts.

Although the project was secret, word got out via scientists fleeing persecution in Nazi Germany. Among them was Albert Einstein, who warned US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1939.