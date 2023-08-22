Why former AIIMS director Dr Guleria is wrong on Covid vaccines' long-term health impacts

On 19 August 2023, the former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, issued a rather irresponsible statement saying that there is no evidence linking vaccines to serious health issues such as blood clots or heart attacks.

As an epidemiologist with over four decades of experience, my reaction was biblical with this thought, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” Let me explain.

The fascinating discipline of public health can be compared to the game of chess. Public health is the chessboard, various factors which affect the health of the people are the chess pieces and the rules of the game are the principles of epidemiology. Both the practice of public health and the game of chess call for abstract thinking.

To tackle public health problems, a holistic epidemiological view is necessary. Few doctors choose this unglamorous and abstract discipline. As doctors, we all start with clinical medicine and the majority continue in this stream. Even during the pandemic, eminent clinicians were sought for their views being well known public figures.