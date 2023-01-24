Why is govt so reluctant to file timely narcotics reports, asks Calcutta HC

"Is such an examination a unique affair? It is not possible that the state government does not have any specific guidelines on this count. There are international borders with West Bengal. Narcotics smuggling is often reported from these borders. Even after that why is the state government so lackadaisical on this count. How can it justify that the state government does not have facilities for examination of seized narcotics? It is not acceptable that the case is prolonged because of the lack of examinations," Justice Bagchi said.



The bench also directed the state government to submit a detailed report on this count to the court within the next four weeks.