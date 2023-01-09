Why is industrial production falling?

There has been much discussion in public about the index of industrial production for October 2022 being 4 per cent lower than in October 2021; and quite rightly so, since no obvious explanation like a Covidinduced lockdown or even its residual lingering effects can be adduced to explain this fall, which points to something more basic, some deep-rooted malaise in the Indian economy.

But in focusing on the immediate fall in industrial production, insufficient attention has been paid to the fact that for quite some time now there has been a virtual stagnation in India’s industrial economy. Since the government changes the base year of the index of industrial production (IIP) from time to time and since comparisons across indices are dicey, let us just take the 2011-12 as the base year, which is the latest we have, and examine what has been happening to industrial production according to this index.