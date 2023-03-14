"Why is Modi silent on Hindenburg report on Adani?" asks Congress, stages massive protest in Bhopal

Before the protest march was blocked by the police, Kamal Nath, while addressing a large gathering of party workers, said the next six months will be real test of their commitment.



"You all have been fighting against BJP's draconian power for last several years, now time has come be more united and strong to uproot the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government from Madhya Pradesh. Next six months will be real test of party workers," he said.



With the protest, the Congress also tried to show its unity ahead of the Assembly elections, which are due at the end of this year. All senior leaders including Ajay Singh, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, former minister Jitu Patwari and Arun Yadav joined Kamal Nath on the stage and they all addressed the party workers.



Meanwhile, a couple of Congress workers were reported injured due to use to water cannons and they have been admitted at a hospital with minor injuries.