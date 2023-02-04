'Why is Sebi quiet on the Adani shares?'

Concerns have been raised about the relationship between a key official at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the chairman of the company, Adani Group, in light of calls from the opposition for SEBI to investigate allegations of "stock manipulation and accounting malpractices" made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. But despite these concerns deserving a response, the markets regulator and others have maintained a continued silence.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, tweeted on Friday that Cyril Shroff, a noted lawyer who sits on the Sebi Committee on Corporate Governance and Insider Trading, is related to the businessman Gautam Adani. Paridhi Shroff married Karan Adani, a son of the wealthy Adani family. Moitra suggested that Shroff step down in the event that SEBI opens an investigation.

Karan and Paridhi got married in an elaborate ceremony in Goa in 2013.