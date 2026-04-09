Why is the ECI’s transfer drive focused on non-BJP ruled states?

In a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of crucial Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the transfer of top officials in opposition-ruled states, triggering a fresh political controversy over its neutrality.

On April 8, the poll body directed the transfer of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and Director General of Police (Armed Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) S. Davidson Devasirvatham. They have been replaced by M. Sai Kumar and senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal, respectively.

The ECI maintained that the reshuffle was part of routine poll preparedness. It also barred both Muruganandam and Devasirvatham from being assigned any election-related duties until the completion of the Assembly polls.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling DMK. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed the decision an “overreach” and accused the Commission of acting in a partisan manner.

“I strongly condemn the Election Commission… for engaging in a one-sided, overreaching political action,” Stalin said in a post on X, suggesting that the poll body was acting in a way that indirectly favours the BJP.

"It is unbecoming of the Election Commission to strive so eagerly to aid the electoral malpractices that the BJP, joining hands with AIADMK, plans to perpetrate in Tamil Nadu," he added.