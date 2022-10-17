Why isn’t Modi govt making any effort to arrest fall of Rupee?

The Indian Rupee (INR) is constantly depreciating against the US Dollar. If the trend continues, the exchange rate of INR vis-à-vis US$ may touch Rs 100 for a dollar before the end of this financial year. In this scenario, it would be a matter of great concern if India continues to import heavily from dollar trade regions.

Imports during April-August this fiscal grew by 45.74 percent to $318 billion. The trade deficit widened to a record $124.52 billion in the first five months of 2022-23 as against $53.78 billion in the same period last year.

The rising dollar did not help much to push exports. Moreover, India’s export basket is limited. Most economies are under pressure from high energy costs and domestic recession. Imports don’t figure highly in their economic agenda.