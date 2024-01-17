Why Lakshadweep islands need to be left alone

He is no Christopher Columbus or Vasco da Gama. A political appointee, a former BJP minister from Gujarat, Praful Khoda Patel nonetheless ‘discovered’ Lakshadweep in 2020 when he took over as Administrator. Ever since, he has been trying to develop Lakshadweep ‘like neighbouring Maldives, a renowned international tourist destination’.

He probably dreamed of a Hindu paradise on these islands where 93 per cent of the population happens to be Muslim. He withdrew beef and other kinds of meat from mid-day meals, an action endorsed by the Supreme Court, which felt it was the government’s discretion to frame policy, and how did it matter anyway, as fish and eggs were still in plentiful supply.

He ordered coconut trees to be painted orange or saffron to ‘beautify’ them and proposed a ban on cow slaughter in a territory where there were no cows (except in dairy farms); a preventive detention law where there was no crime and took over the authority to acquire tribal land without paying compensation.

In the Lakshadweep islands, where the maximum road length is just 11 kilometres, he planned to widen the roads, allow exploitation of mineral resources and convert the islands into a hub for cement manufacture.