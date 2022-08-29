Why no action against builders of Supertech twin towers: Akhilesh asks BJP

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition a year back, saying there had been "collusion" between the builders and Noida Authority officials who let Supertech Ltd. construct in the area where no buildings were to come up according to the original plans.



"Why is the BJP not initiating action against those guilty of building the twin towers? They have not read the arguments put forth in the high court and the Supreme Court order that called for action against the guilty," Yadav said, adding that no one is a bigger liar than the BJP.



The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers on August 31, 2021, upholding a verdict by the Allahabad High Court. It held that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.