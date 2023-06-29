Why now, after 9 years, is it due to 2024: Sibal's dig at PM over UCC remarks

Former law minister Kapil Sibal has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how "uniform" is his proposal and does it cover Hindus, tribals and the northeast.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal on Tuesday, Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC, saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

The prime minister also accused the opposition of using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke Muslims.