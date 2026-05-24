Why peace still eludes Manipur

On 13 May, three church leaders from the Kuki-Zo community were killed by unidentified gunmen. Vumthang Sitlhou, Kaigoulen and Paogoulen of the Thadou Baptist Association were ambushed while travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi after attending a peace meeting. All three have been involved in ongoing Kuki-Naga peace talks.

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the top socio-political organisation of Kukis across northeast India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, condemned the attack. It blamed the ambush on the Kamson faction of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), a Naga insurgent group based in Imphal valley. The Zeliagrong people are indigenous to the tri-junction of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

Although Nagas have a long history of territorial disputes with Kukis, they remained neutral in the Kuki-Meitei conflict, which has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced over 60,000 since May 2023. The killing of two Tangkhul Naga men on 18 April in Ukhrul led to Naga-Kuki clashes. People died on both sides and several tribal villages were burnt.

Naga civil society groups blamed Kuki militants, but Manipur watchers point to the tacit role of Meitei groups in stoking the violence to engineer a split between the state’s hill-dwellers. As a human rights activist said, on condition of anonymity, “Manipur’s Meitei political elite is using Naga anxiety to corner the Kukis.”

Rev. Sitlhou’s death must be seen in this context. He was a unifying figure and negotiator at the Kohima peace talks in early May. Local media reported that Sitlhou and colleagues were on the verge of signing a peace agreement with the Nagas, a process the clashes have stymied.