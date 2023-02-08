Why PMO ignored Niti recommendations against handing over 6 airports to inexperienced Adani Group: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday questioned as to why the Prime Minister's Office "ignored" Niti Aayog recommendations against handing over six airports to an "inexperienced" Adani Group, a day after Rahul Gandhi linked the meteoric rise in the wealth of the business conglomerate to the BJP coming to power.

In the Congress' HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun) series, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed a set of three questions to the BJP, asking how the group became the largest airport operator in the country in a short span on time.

He also alleged that while the Congress-led UPA government promoted competition in the sector, the BJP dispensation favoured one business group.