Why pregnant people should get vaccinated for COVID-19 a maternal care expert explains

Research studying newborns in 20 pediatric hospitals across 17 states showed that 84 per cent of hospitalised infants less than 6 months old were born to unvaccinated people.



And infants born to people vaccinated with two doses of mRNA vaccines were 61 per cent less likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19. Since vaccination is unlikely to be available for newborns in the foreseeable future, protecting this vulnerable population through vaccination during pregnancy is the best option.



It is natural for pregnant people to have some uncertainty about the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



They are likely to be unsure and to have their own conflicted feelings about it, and they may be receiving conflicting advice from family and friends. I believe it's important to provide empathy and respect for this ambivalence while sharing information about the safety of the vaccine and the risks of COVID-19 illness.



People who are pregnant should receive the most up-to-date information based on evidence to help guide their decisions on getting vaccinated. If they decide to get vaccinated, it can be helpful for family members or others to remove any access barriers that might stand in the way.



On the other hand, a pregnant person who decides against getting vaccinated needs to be provided with other additional supports such as guidance on masks and on avoiding high-risk exposures to reduce the risk of illness.



The ripple effects of COVID-19 go well beyond the person with the infection, particularly in pregnancy. It's clear that the vaccine can help prevent serious illness in pregnant people and that it is one way to prevent newborns from going home without their mothers, either temporarily or permanently.

(The Conversation)