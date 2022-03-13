Why some people think they are above law? Sanjay Raut on BJP's protest against police summoning Fadnavis

In the wake of protest BJP's protest against Mumbai police recording Devendra Fadnavis's statement in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked why some people and political parties think of themselves as above the law and why drama was being staged.

Raut in a post on Twitter claimed earlier central agencies summoned several Maharashtra ministers and public representatives for probe into some cases out of political vendetta .

There are no special rights for anyone in democracy and all are equal before the law, said the Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.