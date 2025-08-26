Why weren’t the nuclear energy bills tabled in the monsoon session: Congress

On 26 August, Tuesday, the Congress party raised concerns about the government’s commitment to amend two existing laws to permit private companies to set up and operate nuclear power plants — and inquired whether these bills would be presented during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

Additionally, the Opposition party questioned the Narendra Modi government about its plans regarding legislation for an independent regulatory authority outside of the atomic energy establishment.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, pointed out that when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 2025–26 Budget, “grand promises were made to give a boost to nuclear energy by amending the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, and the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, to allow private companies to establish and run nuclear power plants”.

Where, then, are these Bills?