‘Wife cannot be expected to behave like Vodafone pug’: Madras HC

Observing that spouses cannot always be expected to live together and that a wife cannot be expected to behave like the “pug” in Vodafone’s unforgettable advertisement, the Madras High Court has dissolved a 16-year-old marriage between an estranged couple.

A division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi set aside a family court order that had rejected the husband’s plea for divorce and concluded that there was no possibility of reconciliation between the couple.

The high court directed the husband to pay Rs 7 lakh as alimony to his wife. It said the divorce decree would become effective only after the amount was deposited.

“Radical feminists may applaud the revolutionary approach of the trial court. We say with regret that we cannot give our imprimatur. It may not always be feasible to take the wife along. Suppose the husband is a soldier; it is not possible to set up a marital home in the army barracks. The wife could be gainfully employed. She cannot be expected to conduct herself like the pug in the unforgettable Vodafone ad,” the bench said in its August 19 order, which was made public on August 31.

Husband had moved to Mumbai for work

The couple married on September 10, 1992, according to Hindu rites, and have four children. The husband, now 67, subsequently moved to Mumbai for employment, and the couple remained separated after 16 years of marriage.

In 2014, he approached the family court seeking dissolution of the marriage, alleging that his wife was involved in an adulterous relationship with another man.