Wife entitled for equal share in property, rules Madras High Court

A wife, being a homemaker performs many tasks-- a Manager, Chef, "Home Doctor" and also "Home Economist" with financial skills, the judge said.



"Therefore, by performing these skills, a wife makes the home as a comfortable environment and her contribution towards the family, and certainly it is not a valueless job, but it is a job doing for 24 hours without holidays, which cannot be less equated with that of the job of an earning husband who works only for 8 hours," he said.



When the husband and wife are treated as two wheels of a family cart, then the contribution made either by the husband by earning or the wife by serving and looking after the family and children, would be for the welfare of the family and both are entitled equally to whatever they earned by their joint effort, the court added.