Wife expecting first child in June, terror attack snatches family's sole breadwinner in J-K

Deepu Kumar (27) was expecting his first child in June but his life was cut short in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, leaving his poor family without its sole breadwinner.

Kumar, who worked at a circus in the district's Janglat Mandi area, was gunned down by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the latest incident of targeted killing when he had gone to the market to buy milk around 8.30 pm on Monday.

His body was on Tuesday moved to his remote Thial village in Udhampur district where, in a heart-wrenching gesture, locals came forward to help the Below Poverty Line-family perform his last rites.

"Kumar was the only earning hand in the family comprising his ailing father Mashu Ram, blind brother Raju and his wife, and their two minor children," local resident Shankar Dass told PTI.