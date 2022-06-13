Wild elephant separated from herd attacks forest watcher in Coimbatore

Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) Field Director S. Balasubramanian said that the condition of the APW was stable and that he was recovering at the Government Medical College, Coimbatore.



Forest officials of the Coimbatore Forest Division, along with range officers and anti-poaching watchers, are driving the elephant back into the forest.



A senior officer with Coimbatore Forest Division told IANS: "This female elephant was part of a herd of six elephants that strayed into Theethipalayam village on Sunday night. The herd intruded into the agriculture farms and destroyed the crops and also damaged a house on the border of farmland.