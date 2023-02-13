Will Aero India 2023 eradicate poverty? K'taka JD-S leader questions BJP

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday taking a dig at the Aero India Show 2023, questioned the ruling BJP on 'whether the event will eradicate poverty by any means.'



During an election campaign in Hubballi, Kumaraswamy said, "Is the Air Show a programme to remove poverty? Will poverty be ended by participating in the Aero India Show? The attempt is being made to misguide people at the time of elections."



He said that this is the 14th edition of the Aero India Show. Has it been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?