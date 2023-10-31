"Will always protect the India you sacrificed everything for": Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi

Paying tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he will always protect the India for which she sacrificed everything.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "My strength, my grandmother! I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart."

He also attached an over a minute long video of his tribute to his grandmother.

In the video, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad can be seen crying at the funeral of his grandmother.

In the video he is seen standing alongside his father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

In the voiceover for the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "I had essentially two mothers. One super mother, which was my grandmother. For me it was like losing my mother."

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in the national capital.