'Will become Tehran of today': Chidambaram complains about Delhi traffic

Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, who had Delhi Police under him, on Friday expressed his concerns about the traffic situation in the nation capital.



In a series of tweets, he said that he has been driving in Delhi for the last 37 years and traffic has been bad every year, but traffic management has "become worse year after year" and "Successive Commissioners have paid little attention to traffic management"



"On several occasions, automatic signals are operated manually